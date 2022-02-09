Compass (COMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Compass (NYSE:COMP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

