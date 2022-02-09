Comparing Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portillos
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Wingstop
|10.72%
|-11.70%
|16.58%
This is a summary of recent ratings for Portillos and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portillos
|0
|3
|6
|0
|2.67
|Wingstop
|0
|7
|12
|0
|2.63
Portillos presently has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.01%. Wingstop has a consensus target price of $179.41, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Portillos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Portillos is more favorable than Wingstop.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portillos
|$455.47 million
|2.15
|$12.26 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Wingstop
|$248.81 million
|17.85
|$23.31 million
|$0.99
|150.37
Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portillos.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Wingstop beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Portillos
Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
