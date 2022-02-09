Comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 5 0 2.50

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $21.06, suggesting a potential upside of 2.06%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 18.90 $3.83 million $0.40 13.93 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 8.92 -$1.21 billion $1.68 12.28

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. VOC Energy Trust pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 92.90% 37.94% 37.94% Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48%

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

