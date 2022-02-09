Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.74

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 4206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 24.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.