Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Commercial Metals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMC opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

