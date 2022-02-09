Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colicity by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 217,085 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colicity by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 304,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colicity by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Colicity by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of Colicity stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904. Colicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

