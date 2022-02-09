Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.
Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22. Colfax has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 37.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
