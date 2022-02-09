Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22. Colfax has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 37.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.