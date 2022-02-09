Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Alcoa by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,152 shares of company stock worth $26,142,552 over the last 90 days.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

