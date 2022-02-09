Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,082 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of NextDecade worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 316.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 586,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 96.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 447,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 139.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.23. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

