Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397,026 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,076 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,076,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 306,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

