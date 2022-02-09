Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.79% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 566,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

