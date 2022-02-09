Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys New Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,691,000 after purchasing an additional 345,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.