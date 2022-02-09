Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $85.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $89.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

