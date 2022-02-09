Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Up 6%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 2,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 810,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $48,112,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Codexis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $15,461,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 280.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 359,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

