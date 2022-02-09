CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

