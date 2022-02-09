CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CNO opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- 3 Mid-Cap Auto Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.