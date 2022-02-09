CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.82.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $241.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.88. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 12-month low of $179.69 and a 12-month high of $248.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,240,330. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

