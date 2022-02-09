Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE NET opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.08 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
