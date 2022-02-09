Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NET opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.08 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

