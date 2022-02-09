Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Decreased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,544 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NET opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

