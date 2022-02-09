Clarus Group Inc. Sells 55,524 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,524 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.