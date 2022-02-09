Clarus Group Inc. Sells 55,524 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,524 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 1,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

