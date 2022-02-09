Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.