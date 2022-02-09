Clarus Group Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572,614 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 240,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

