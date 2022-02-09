Clarus Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,318. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14.

