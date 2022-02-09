Clarus Group Inc. Acquires 39,621 Shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,621 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF makes up about 3.4% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned 12.32% of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 3,689.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 7,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,275. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

