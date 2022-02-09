Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BMY opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

