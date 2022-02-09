Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 30,066 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,066 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

