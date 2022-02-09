Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 15,731 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Gladstone Land worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

