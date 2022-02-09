Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 105,425 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,425 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

