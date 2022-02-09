Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,106,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $199.64 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average is $199.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.86.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock worth $10,314,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

