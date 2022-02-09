Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.99. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 19,711 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $404.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,554 shares of company stock valued at $65,627. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

