Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.34. 620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 4.02%.

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

