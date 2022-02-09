Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23.

Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 26.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZWI shares. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

