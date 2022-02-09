Citigroup Inc. Sells 116,190 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

