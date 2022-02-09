Citigroup Inc. Makes New $927,000 Investment in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $103,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. Research analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.