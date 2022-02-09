CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIR opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $572.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.