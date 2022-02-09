CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of CIR opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $572.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
