Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,509 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

