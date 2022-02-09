Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 650,561 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 650,561 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

