Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 19,295 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of uniQure worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $801.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

