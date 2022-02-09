Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.97 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

