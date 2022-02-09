Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,091 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Shares of PCTY opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average of $249.82.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.