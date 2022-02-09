Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,612 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

