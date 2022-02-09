Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Vroom worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $992.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

