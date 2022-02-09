CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CI Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.15.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.63.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$23.44 on Monday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$16.63 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at C$583,425.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.