Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share.

NYSE CMG traded up $129.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,590.15. 28,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,311. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,589.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,752.56.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,966.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.