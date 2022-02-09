Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,950.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,976.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,460.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,589.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,752.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

