Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,630.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,967.11.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,460.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,589.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,752.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.