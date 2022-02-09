Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,812,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $101,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 790,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,084,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

