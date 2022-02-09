Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.60. The stock had a trading volume of 361,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,813,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $138.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.