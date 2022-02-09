Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,461 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after buying an additional 1,669,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 491,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

