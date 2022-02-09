Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $680,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 455,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,549,734. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

